Xi unveils big steps to fight climate change

Chinadaily.com.cn) 15:31, October 08, 2021

President Xi Jinping addresses the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly via video, in Beijing, Sept 21, 2021. [Photo/Xinhua]

President Xi Jinping expounded on China's positions on a range of important issues when he addressed the General Debate of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly via video link on Tuesday.

Here are some highlights:

- China will solemnly commemorate the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the lawful seat of the People's Republic of China in the United Nations.

- It falls on each and every responsible statesman to answer the questions of the times and make a historical choice with confidence, courage and a sense of mission.

