Home>>
Xi's quotes on internet development
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 15:24, October 08, 2021
The World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit takes place from Sept 26 to 28 in Wuzhen, East China's Zhejiang province, with the theme "Towards a New Era of Digital Civilization - Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace."
President Xi Jinping has on many occasions called for enhanced development of the internet and harnessing it for the benefit of the people.
Here are some quotes from Xi on the development of the internet.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi to attend commemorative meeting marking 110th anniversary of 1911 Revolution
- Xi Story: 100-plus letters for talent
- Full text of Chinese President Xi Jinping's message for China Pavilion of Expo 2020 Dubai
- Xi Jinping as crisis manager
- Xi offers new proposals on building better future amid pressing challenges
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.