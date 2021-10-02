Home>>
Xi Jinping as crisis manager
(Xinhua) 13:35, October 02, 2021
At crossroads in life, how would you make a decision?
In a country with 1.4 billion people, difficulties and challenges abound.
How could rife corruption be rooted out?
How could absolute poverty be eradicated?
How could a damaged eco-system be restored?
How could a pandemic be put under control?
And, who can make the final decision?
Xinhua publishes documentary "Xi Jinping as crisis manager," unveiling stories behind each and every difficult decision made at crucial moments faced by the Chinese nation.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
