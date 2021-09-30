Xi pays tribute to national heroes in Tian'anmen Square

Xinhua) 10:10, September 30, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping and other leaders of the Communist Party of China and the state attended a ceremony on Thursday morning in Tian'anmen Square in central Beijing, offering floral tribute to fallen national heroes.

The event was held to mark China's Martyrs' Day, a day ahead of the National Day.

The other leaders included Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng and Wang Qishan. They were joined by representatives from all walks of life at the ceremony.

At 10 a.m., all participants sang the national anthem, and thereafter paid a silent tribute to those who devoted their lives to the liberation of the Chinese people and the building of the People's Republic of China, which was founded in 1949.

Nine huge flower baskets were placed in front of the Monument to the People's Heroes. Xi and other leaders walked up to the foot of the monument, where he straightened the red ribbons on the baskets before leading other senior officials in a walk around the monument to pay their tributes.

