Xi to attend Martyrs' Day event, present flowers in Tian'anmen Square

Xinhua) 08:12, September 29, 2021

Photo taken on Sept. 24, 2020 shows a "flower basket" at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China.(Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

BEIJING, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping and other leaders of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the state will join representatives from all walks of life in presenting flowers to fallen national heroes on Thursday morning in Tian'anmen Square.

Thursday, Sept. 30, is China's Martyrs' Day. The event will be broadcast live by the China Media Group.

This year marks the centenary of the CPC.

