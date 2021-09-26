Experts say Xi's speech at ZGC Forum contributes to solving global issues

Xinhua) 08:13, September 26, 2021

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivers a speech via video at the opening ceremony of the 2021 Zhongguancun Forum on Sept. 24, 2021. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

Xi's speech shows China's demonstration to the world that its "course towards innovative development remains unchanged and prioritized," said Andrei Ostrovsky, head of the Institute of Far Eastern Studies under the Russian Academy of Sciences.

"China has consistently advocated the creation of an open, fair and non-discriminatory environment for global scientific and technological cooperation. And it has done a lot for this," Ostrovsky said.

BEIJING, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- Overseas experts have spoken highly of Chinese President Xi Jinping's speech via video at the opening ceremony of the 2021 Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum) on Friday, saying it has provided China's wisdom to resolve important global issues through sci-tech innovation.

They said Xi's call for openness, cooperation in science and technology, and addressing the challenges of the times together has pointed out the direction for world economic recovery, provided a way to solve important global problems and boosted the confidence of all countries in promoting the noble cause of peace and development of mankind.

Photo taken on Sept. 25, 2021 shows a scene of the plenary meeting of the 2021 Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 25, 2021. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Xi's speech shows China's demonstration to the world that its "course towards innovative development remains unchanged and prioritized," said Andrei Ostrovsky, head of the Institute of Far Eastern Studies under the Russian Academy of Sciences, noting that China has made tremendous achievements in such fields as information technology, 5G and space exploration.

"China has consistently advocated the creation of an open, fair and non-discriminatory environment for global scientific and technological cooperation. And it has done a lot for this," Ostrovsky said.

Photo taken on Sept. 17, 2020 shows a passenger-grade autonomous aerial vehicle exhibited during the 2020 Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum) in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Hailing Xi's call for greater scientific cooperation "a very positive development," Malaysian political observer Azmi Hassan said the Association of Southeast Asian Nations should tap the opportunity and cooperate at all levels with China in science and technology, which otherwise would be quite difficult for smaller nations to develop on their own.

Raquel Isamara Leon de la Rosa, professor and researcher of international business at the Meritorious Autonomous University of Puebla in Mexico, said China is growing to become a technology-oriented economy.

Photo taken on Sept. 17, 2020 shows a coffee maker robot at the main venue of the 2020 Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum) in Beijing, capital of China. The forum will be held in Beijing from Sept. 17 to 20. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Such technologies as artificial intelligence, green energy and carbon neutrality showcased at the ZGC Forum have drawn worldwide attention, said the professor.

De la Rosa's remarks were echoed by Ronnie Lins, director of the China-Brazil Center for Research and Business, who said Xi's speech has deepened people's understanding of true multilateralism, stressing it is of great significance to help countries share innovative ideas and methods for global development through providing a platform for discussions about cutting-edge technology and industrial growth trends by hosting forums.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)