Xi says China, Tonga to expand Belt and Road cooperation

Xinhua) 13:09, September 24, 2021

Artists perform during the "Tonga Day" event of the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 28, 2019. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

BEIJING, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to expand cooperation with Tonga in various fields within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday.

In a phone conversation with Tonga's King Tupou VI, Xi also said China will provide Tonga with economic and technological assistance without political strings attached.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)