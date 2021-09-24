Home>>
Xi says China, Tonga to expand Belt and Road cooperation
(Xinhua) 13:09, September 24, 2021
Artists perform during the "Tonga Day" event of the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 28, 2019. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
BEIJING, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to expand cooperation with Tonga in various fields within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday.
In a phone conversation with Tonga's King Tupou VI, Xi also said China will provide Tonga with economic and technological assistance without political strings attached.
