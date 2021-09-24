Xi Jinping on agriculture, rural areas, farmers

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, learns about mechanized and large-scale farming at a farmers' cooperative in Lishu County of Siping City, northeast China's Jilin Province, July 22, 2020. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

BEIJING, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- China marked its fourth farmers' harvest festival on Thursday as it is poised to secure another bumper grain harvest this year.

With less than 9 percent of the world's total arable land, China needs to feed nearly one-fifth of the world's population.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, has on many occasions stressed the significance of securing people's rice bowl and promoting rural vitalization.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, talks with farmers while visiting Gaoxigou Village in Mizhi County, during his inspection tour of Yulin City in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Sept. 13, 2021. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

The following are some highlights of his quotes.

-- Consolidating the foundation for agriculture, rural areas and work relating to farmers is "the ballast" for the country to tackle the changing situations and open up new prospects.

-- As China embarks on a new journey toward the second centenary goal, the focus of work concerning agriculture, rural areas and farmers has shifted to comprehensively promoting rural vitalization.

-- The whole Party should carry forward the momentum of poverty elimination, and build on this achievement to speed up the modernization of agriculture and rural areas and promote rural vitalization in an all-round manner.

-- Efforts must be made to prevent any large-scale relapse into poverty.

-- Solving problems concerning agriculture, rural areas and farmers must be the top priority of the Party's work.

-- Efforts must be made to promote the efficiency and quality of the agricultural sector, make rural areas suitable to live and work in and ensure that farmers are affluent and well-off.

