Home>>
Fourth Chinese Farmers' Harvest Festival approaches
(People's Daily App) 09:08, September 23, 2021
As the fourth Chinese Farmers' Harvest Festival approaches, come and join farmers across China to celebrate this year's bumper harvest and share their joy.
Initiated in 2018, the Chinese Farmers' Harvest Festival coincides with the Autumnal Equinox on the lunar Chinese calendar each year. It falls on Thursday this year.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Bumper harvest presents a magnificent scene of terraced rice paddies in SW China's Luzhou city
- In pics: life of Siberian tigers in NE China's breeding center
- Explore wonderland created by an alpine lake cluster in SW China's Yunnan
- In pics: Museums across China unveil creative and culturally-inspired mooncakes
Related Stories
- China to strengthen agricultural sci-tech innovation
- China's technicians work alongside farmers nationwide supporting and enhancing application of new technologies
- Hainan vows to further agricultural cooperation with African countries
- Tomato harvest season in NW China's Xinjiang
- Sci-tech innovation advances Tibet's agricultural development
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.