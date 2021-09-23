Fourth Chinese Farmers' Harvest Festival approaches

(People's Daily App) 09:08, September 23, 2021

As the fourth Chinese Farmers' Harvest Festival approaches, come and join farmers across China to celebrate this year's bumper harvest and share their joy.

Initiated in 2018, the Chinese Farmers' Harvest Festival coincides with the Autumnal Equinox on the lunar Chinese calendar each year. It falls on Thursday this year.

