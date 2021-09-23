Xi extends greetings ahead of Chinese farmers' harvest festival

Xinhua) 10:53, September 23, 2021

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, talks with farmers while visiting Gaoxigou Village in Mizhi County, during his inspection tour of Yulin City in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Sept. 13, 2021. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

BEIJING, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday extended greetings to farmers and people working in agriculture and rural areas on the eve of the fourth Chinese farmers' harvest festival.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, stressed speeding up the modernization of agriculture and rural areas to enable constant improvements in farmers' lives.

Overcoming difficulties such as the COVID-19 epidemic and natural disasters this year, China had ensured bumper harvests in grain and agricultural production, which has played an important role in the country's efforts to make new advances amid changes and maintain overall stability, Xi noted.

He stressed the role of rural vitalization in realizing national rejuvenation.

As China embarks on a new journey toward the second centenary goal, the focus of work concerning agriculture, rural areas and farmers has shifted to comprehensively promoting rural vitalization, said Xi.

He urged Party committees and governments at all levels to implement the major policies, decisions and plans of the CPC Central Committee and prioritize the development of agriculture and rural areas so as to improve the lives of the farmers.

