Interview: China leading promoter of global cooperation, says Argentine academic

BUENOS AIRES, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- China has emerged as a leading promoter of global cooperation, as Chinese President Xi Jinping's speech at the 6th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) proves, according to Argentine academic Gonzalo Tordini.

"China has been one of the main promoters of international cooperation in recent years, and its willingness to work collaboratively with our region has always been very clear," Tordini, director of the Sino-Argentine Strategic Program at Argentina's University of National Defense, said in an interview with Xinhua following Xi's speech, which was delivered via video Saturday.

"China's contribution to the Latin American and Caribbean region has been evident during the COVID-19 pandemic," Tordini said.

In his speech, Xi pointed out that 10 years ago, CELAC was born under the efforts of Latin American and Caribbean countries to pursue independence and seek strength in unity, which was a milestone in the process of regional integration.

"In July 2014, the leaders of regional countries and I jointly announced the establishment of the Forum of China and CELAC, which has developed a new way for the comprehensive cooperation between China and Latin America," said Xi.

Tordini said "China-Latin America relations have seen spectacular growth since then, with a much stronger foundation and greater trust between the parties."

"The bond has developed in a comprehensive manner, and has grown in the economic, trade, cultural, educational, technological, financial and political spheres, among others, which has allowed the deepening of ties, to the benefit of both parties," Tordini said.

"Cooperation on the basis of equality between China and Latin America has resulted in benefits for both sides within the framework of building a community with a shared future," Tordini said, adding "our region attributes strategic importance to the relationship with China."

