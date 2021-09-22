Home>>
Xi calls on responsible statesmen to answer the questions of times
(Xinhua) 09:29, September 22, 2021
BEIJING, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- It falls on each and every responsible statesman to answer the questions of the times and make a historical choice with confidence, courage and a sense of mission, said Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday.
Xi made the remarks in his statement delivered via video at the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.
