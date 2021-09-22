China to continue to bring world new opportunities through its new development: Xi

BEIJING, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to bring the world new opportunities through its new development, said Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday.

"China is always a builder of world peace, contributor to global development, defender of the international order and provider of public goods," Xi said in his statement delivered via video at the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

