Xi calls on UN to advance security, development, human rights work in balanced manner

Xinhua) 09:04, September 22, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that the United Nations should advance, in a balanced manner, work in all the three areas of security, development and human rights.

Xi made the remarks in his statement delivered via video at the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

