Home>>
General Debate of 76th session of UN General Assembly to kick off on Sept. 21
(Xinhua) 10:19, September 21, 2021
Police stand guard on a street near the UN headquarters in New York, Sept. 20, 2021. The General Debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly will kick off on Sept. 21. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Bianji)
Photos
- Bumper harvest presents a magnificent scene of terraced rice paddies in SW China's Luzhou city
- In pics: life of Siberian tigers in NE China's breeding center
- Explore wonderland created by an alpine lake cluster in SW China's Yunnan
- In pics: Museums across China unveil creative and culturally-inspired mooncakes
Related Stories
- UN chief calls for more effort to bring SDGs back on track
- UN chief urges rich states to deliver promised 100 bln USD for climate action in developing countries
- UN chief calls for solidarity on Int'l Day of Peace
- Xi stresses following purposes, principles of UN Charter in dealing with int'l affairs
- Chinese UN mission voices concern over leakage of DPRK report
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.