Chinese UN mission voices concern over leakage of DPRK report

Xinhua) 08:48, September 17, 2021

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- China's Permanent Mission to the United Nations (UN) on Thursday expressed concern over the leakage of a report on sanctions against the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

"China noted with concern that the 2021 midterm report drafted by the Panel of Experts of the Security Council Committee established pursuant to Resolution 1718 (2006) has been leaked and caused unfounded media hype," a spokesperson of the mission said in a press release.

The report of the Panel of Experts has been leaked several times, the unnamed spokesperson said, noting that the UN Secretariat "should take this issue seriously, immediately conduct an investigation and adopt effective measures to prevent similar incidents from happening again."

"China has been fully and strictly implementing the Security Council resolutions related to the DPRK and fulfilling its international obligations. Any attempt to slander or discredit China is futile," said the spokesperson.

"China will continue to play a constructive role in promoting the political settlement of the (Korean) Peninsula issue, and in achieving the denuclearization of the Peninsula and lasting peace and stability in the region," said the spokesperson.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)