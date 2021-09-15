We Are China

DPRK fires unidentified projectile into east waters: media

Xinhua) 15:00, September 15, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) fired an unidentified projectile into eastern waters, Yonhap news agency reported Wednesday citing South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

