Xi stresses following purposes, principles of UN Charter in dealing with int'l affairs

Xinhua) 16:52, September 17, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday stressed the need to follow the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and pursue shared benefits through extensive consultation and joint contribution in dealing with international affairs.

Xi made the remarks while addressing the 21st meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization via video link.

