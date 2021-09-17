Home>>
Xi addresses SCO meeting via video link
(Xinhua) 15:00, September 17, 2021
BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday addressed the 21st meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Beijing via video link.
The meeting was hosted by Tajikistan, which holds the rotating SCO presidency this year.
