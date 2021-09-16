SCO 'Peace Mission-2021' holds its first live-fire coordinated training session

Xinhua) 16:13, September 16, 2021

Chinese troops participate in the live-fire coordinated training session of the "Peace Mission 2021" in Orenburg, Russia, Sept. 15, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Li Chun)

The "Peace Mission 2021," an anti-terrorism military exercise for Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states, held its first live-fire coordinated training session in Orenburg, Russia on Wednesday. Eight SCO member states, including China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, India, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan, have been participating in the drill held from September 11 to 25.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)