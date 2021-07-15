Chinese FM offers proposal on future development of SCO
DUSHANBE, July 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi put forward a five-point proposal here on Wednesday on the healthy and stable development of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in the future.
The SCO members should pursue solidarity and coordination, and further cement the political foundation for cooperation, Wang said during a meeting of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers.
He suggested that the countries should share the responsibility for security and ensure long-lasting peace and order in the region.
The SCO members should cooperate in combating the COVID-19 pandemic and safeguarding people's well-being, Wang added.
The countries should also open wider and raise the level of interconnection so as to steadily boost economic recovery, the top Chinese diplomat noted.
The SCO members should follow the trend of the times and build a community with a shared future, Wang said.
