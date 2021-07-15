China to deepen practical cooperation with Tajikistan: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 10:05, July 15, 2021

Chinese work team members arrive at Dushanbe International Airport, Tajikistan, May 24, 2020. (Chinese Embassy in Tajikistan/Handout via Xinhua)

China regards Tajikistan as a trustworthy brother and reliable partner, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, adding that as the international situation is undergoing profound and complex changes, the two sides should firmly support each other in safeguarding their core interests and guard against interference and sabotage by external forces.

DUSHANBE, July 14 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to firmly support and help Tajikistan in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and deepen practical cooperation between the two countries, especially cooperation on jointly building the Belt and Road, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday.

Wang made the remarks during a meeting with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon.

Under the guidance and promotion of the two country's presidents, China-Tajikistan relations are at a historic level, Wang said.

China regards Tajikistan as a trustworthy brother and reliable partner, Wang said, adding that as the international situation is undergoing profound and complex changes, the two sides should firmly support each other in safeguarding their core interests and guard against interference and sabotage by external forces.

Tajik's strong support for China on issues concerning China's core interests is also defending international fairness, justice and basic norms governing international relations, Wang said.

China will, as always, firmly support Tajikistan's domestic and foreign policies and Tajikistan's efforts to safeguard national sovereignty and security, he said.

Noting that next year will mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Tajikistan, Wang said new opportunities will open up for further development of bilateral ties.

File photo taken on Nov. 9, 2020 shows a train carrying tires, auto parts, electronic components and other goods from Japan and the Republic of Korea (ROK) preparing to leave the Qingdao multimodal transportation center in the China-SCO local economic and trade cooperation demonstration zone in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

China is ready to work with Tajikistan to continuously consolidate political mutual trust, deepen cooperation in various fields, build a high-quality and deep common development community and an unbreakable security community, safeguard the common interests of the two countries, and contribute to regional peace and development, Wang said.

The two sides should focus on the post-epidemic era, speed up the docking of their development strategies, expand cooperation in such emerging areas as high-tech, high-end manufacturing and digital economy, and implement a number of new large-scale projects that will generate a demonstration effect, Wang said.

As the situation in Afghanistan is rapidly evolving, China and Tajikistan should carry out more substantial security cooperation, fend off together risks and challenges, and jointly guard against external interference, he said.

China appreciates the tremendous work Tajikistan has done to promote the development of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) during its rotating presidency, and supports Tajikistan in hosting a successful summit on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the SCO's founding, Wang added.

During the meeting, Rahmon asked Wang to convey his sincere greetings to President Xi Jinping and warmly congratulated the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Rahmon expressed confidence that under the leadership of the CPC, the Chinese people will surely make new and greater achievements.

As comprehensive strategic partners and close neighbors, Tajikistan and China have continued to promote high-level cooperation in political, economic and cultural fields, Rahmon said, adding that the bilateral security cooperation has also yielded fruitful results.

The Tajik side is ready to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with China in all respects with various forms, he said.

The president noted that the COVID-19 pandemic is a common challenge for all mankind, adding that as the most successful country battling the pandemic, China has made major contributions to world public health and the global anti-pandemic fight.

Rahmon thanked China for providing all-out assistance to his country in the anti-pandemic battle, and said he hopes to further boost bilateral cooperation on vaccine and in other fields.

Tajikistan is ready to strengthen cooperation with China under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, especially in the fields of agriculture, interconnectivity and major projects, he said.

The two sides will continue to jointly combat the "three evil forces," cross-border organized crimes and cyber crimes, so as to deepen their strategic partnership in the security field, Rahmon said.

He said Tajikistan appreciates the Chinese side for supporting its work of assuming the rotating presidency of the SCO, and is ready to work with China to promote the development of the SCO, coordinate closely on the Afghan issue, and jointly safeguard regional peace and security.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)