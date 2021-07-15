China urges deepening global development partnership

July 15, 2021

BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday vowed to work with all parties to deepen global development partnership and open up new prospects in international development cooperation.

The remarks were made by Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Second Voluntary National Review on Implementation of the United Nations (UN) 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development at a high-level forum of the UN Economic and Social Council.

Wang said China follows a new development philosophy featuring innovative, coordinated, green, and open development for all. It is highly consistent with the 2030 Agenda's five critical dimensions, contributing China's wisdom and solution to the cause of global development.

As for China's main development efforts and achievements, Wang said China has always taken development as the first priority, adopted a people-centered philosophy, put into practice the belief in the harmony between man and nature, embraced the trend of openness and win-win cooperation of the times, and pursued common development with all countries.

Noting the world is under the severe impact of the pandemic, Wang called on all countries to join hands and take more concrete steps to inject fresh momentum into the global development process.

He urged all sides to prioritize development and be the practitioner of the Sustainable Development Goals, respect each other's development paths and be the defender of a fair and just international order, foster a development environment of inclusiveness and coordination and be the builder of an open world economy, highlight innovation-driven growth and be a pioneer in high-quality development, and jointly tackle global challenges and be a contributor to a bright future for humanity.

China is willing to join hands with all parties to deepen the global development partnership, open up new prospects in international development cooperation, and build a community with a shared future for humanity, added Wang.

