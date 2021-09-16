Xi to attend SCO summit, SCO-CSTO joint summit via video link

Xinhua) 10:16, September 16, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the 21st meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and a joint summit of the leaders of the SCO and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states on the Afghanistan issue via video link on Sept. 17, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Thursday.

Xi, in Beijing, will attend the summits at the invitation of Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, according to Hua.

