Xi stresses green, low-carbon path for energy industry development

(People's Daily App) 09:35, September 16, 2021

Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed efforts to develop the country's energy industry, noting that such development should follow a green and low-carbon path.

Xi made the remarks on Monday while visiting a chemical enterprise under the China Energy Investment Corporation in Yulin City, Shaanxi Province.

Xi inspected the company's central control room, visited its project site, and learned about the comprehensive use of coal.

