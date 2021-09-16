Xi always has people on mind, says Pakistani president

Xinhua) 08:38, September 16, 2021

In the eyes of Pakistani President Arif Alvi, President Xi is a great leader who always has the people on his mind and never fail them.

He says China's successful control of the epidemic and the accomplishment of the poverty alleviation target highlight the commitment of the Chinese leadership.

