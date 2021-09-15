Xi's article on Party's leadership to be published

Xinhua) 16:46, September 15, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on firmly upholding and enhancing the Party's overall leadership will be published.

The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published on Thursday in this year's 18th issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

