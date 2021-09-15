Home>>
Xi chats with villagers in the fields in Shaanxi Province
(People's Daily App) 13:45, September 15, 2021
What did Chinese President Xi Jinping chat about with villagers in the fields during his visit to Northwest China's Shaanxi Province? Click on the video and find out.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.