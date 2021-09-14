Xi extends condolences over passing of former Portuguese President Sampaio

Xinhua) 08:18, September 14, 2021

The Portuguese Symphony Orchestra and the Choir of the National Theater of Sao Carlos perform during the funeral ceremony for former Portuguese President Jorge Sampaio at Jeronimos Monastery in Lisbon, Portugal, Sept. 12, 2021. (Photo by Petro Fiuza/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday sent a message of condolence to Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa over the passing of former Portuguese President Jorge Sampaio.

In his message, Xi said Sampaio was an outstanding statesman and leader, who enjoyed a high reputation among the international community.

Sampaio's tenure witnessed Macao's smooth return to China and the establishment of China-Portugal comprehensive strategic partnership, Xi said.

After leaving office as president, he continued caring for China-Portugal relations and supporting bilateral exchanges and cooperation, Xi said.

Noting that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Portugal relations, the Chinese president said he is ready to work together with President Rebelo de Sousa to carry forward traditional bilateral friendship, deepen cooperation in various fields to bring benefits to both countries and their people.

