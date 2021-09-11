Xi puts forward new proposals for deepening BRICS cooperation

BEIJING, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has been calling for closer BRICS cooperation in response to the changing international landscape.

When addressing the 13th BRICS summit via video link in Beijing on Thursday, Xi put forward new proposals for the emerging-market bloc that groups Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

In his speech, Xi said that over the past 15 years, the five countries have enhanced strategic communication and political trust in the spirit of openness, inclusiveness and equality, respected each other's social system and development path, and explored a sound way for countries to interact with each other.

At present, the COVID-19 pandemic is still wreaking havoc around the world and the road to global economic recovery remains bumpy and tortuous, Xi said, adding that the international order is going through profound and complex changes.

"Facing these challenges, we the BRICS countries must step forward to make an active contribution to world peace and development and advance the building of a community with a shared future for mankind," he said, while making following appeals.

-- The BRICS countries need to promote the practice of true multilateralism, adhere to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and safeguard the UN-centered international system and the international order underpinned by international law.

-- The BRICS countries need to promote global solidarity against COVID-19, join forces to tackle the pandemic, uphold a science-based approach to tracing its origins, and oppose politicization and stigmatization.

-- The BRICS countries need to promote openness and innovation-driven growth to facilitate a steady global recovery.

-- The BRICS countries need to promote common development, follow a people-centered philosophy of development and fully implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

"Under the current circumstances, it is important for BRICS countries to stay resolved, strengthen unity and further enhance the quality of practical cooperation," Xi said, making five proposals for achieving such a goal.

-- First, strengthen public health cooperation in the spirit of solidarity.

-- Second, strengthen international cooperation on vaccines in the spirit of equitable access for all.

-- Third, strengthen economic cooperation in the spirit of mutual benefit.

-- Fourth, strengthen political and security cooperation in the spirit of fairness and justice.

-- Fifth, strengthen people-to-people exchanges in the spirit of mutual learning.

"We need to adjust and improve the substance and modality of our cooperation on the basis of consensus to meet the evolving circumstances and practical needs," Xi said, expressing his confidence that "with our concerted efforts, the BRICS mechanism will brim with renewed vigor and vitality."

