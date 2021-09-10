Xi says China-U.S. relations vital to world's future

Xinhua) 12:44, September 10, 2021

Photo taken on Sept. 24, 2015 shows the national flags of China (R) and the United States as well as the flag of Washington D.C. on the Constitution Avenue in Washington, capital of the United States. (Xinhua/Bao Dandan)

BEIJING, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday that whether China and the United States can properly manage their relations concerns the future of the world, and is a question of the century both countries must answer well.

Xi made the remarks in a phone conversation with his U.S. counterpart, Joseph R. Biden.

