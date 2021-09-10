Home>>
Xi attends BRICS summit via video link
(Xinhua) 10:31, September 10, 2021
BEIJING, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the 13th BRICS summit on Thursday in Beijing via video link.
BRICS is the acronym for an emerging-market bloc that groups Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.
China to host 14th BRICS summit next year: Xi
Xi makes 5 proposals for BRICS practical cooperation
BRICS countries become important force on int'l stage to be reckoned with: Xi
China to donate 100 mln more doses of COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries by year end: Xi
Photos
