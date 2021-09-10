We Are China

Xi attends BRICS summit via video link

Xinhua) 10:31, September 10, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the 13th BRICS summit on Thursday in Beijing via video link.

BRICS is the acronym for an emerging-market bloc that groups Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

China to host 14th BRICS summit next year: Xi

Xi makes 5 proposals for BRICS practical cooperation

BRICS countries become important force on int'l stage to be reckoned with: Xi

China to donate 100 mln more doses of COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries by year end: Xi

