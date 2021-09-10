Xi calls for global collaboration to reduce food loss

Xinhua) 16:08, September 10, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called on countries across the world to take quick and concrete actions to reduce food loss and waste.

Xi made the remarks in a congratulatory letter to the International Conference on Food Loss and Waste held in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province.

