Home>>
Xi calls for global collaboration to reduce food loss
(Xinhua) 16:08, September 10, 2021
BEIJING, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called on countries across the world to take quick and concrete actions to reduce food loss and waste.
Xi made the remarks in a congratulatory letter to the International Conference on Food Loss and Waste held in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.