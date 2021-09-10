Xi urges early return of China-U.S. relations back to right track

Photo taken on Sept. 24, 2015 shows the national flags of China (R) and the United States as well as the flag of Washington D.C. on the Constitution Avenue in Washington, capital of the United States. (Xinhua/Bao Dandan)

BEIJING, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday that China and the United States should show a broad perspective, shoulder big responsibilities, and bring bilateral relations back to the right track of steady development as soon as possible, so as to better benefit the people in both countries and around the world.

In a phone conversation with his U.S. counterpart, Joseph R. Biden, Xi suggested that the two countries adhere to the posture of looking ahead and forging ahead, and demonstrate strategic vision and political courage.

