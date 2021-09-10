Xi holds broad strategic communication with Biden

Xinhua) 12:43, September 10, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday morning took a phone call from his U.S. counterpart, Joseph R. Biden, and the two leaders held candid, in-depth and broad strategic communication and exchanges on bilateral relations and relevant issues of shared interest.

