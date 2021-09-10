"Two Bombs and One Satellite" spirit | Stories shared by Xi Jinping

Xinhua) 14:23, September 10, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- The "Two Bombs and One Satellite" project helped increase China's scientific and defense capabilities in the 1960s and early 1970s. The spirit nurtured by thousands of scientists and researchers is spoken highly of by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

