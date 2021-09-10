Xi calls for adding more positive factors to China-U.S. relations

Xinhua) 12:40, September 10, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday that relevant government agencies of China and the United States could advance collaboration and tap more cooperation potential, so as to add more positive factors to the bilateral relationship.

In a phone conversation with his U.S. counterpart, Joseph R. Biden, Xi suggested that on the basis of respecting each other's core concerns and properly managing differences, the two sides continue with contact and dialogue, and advance coordination and cooperation on climate change, epidemic prevention and control, economic recovery as well as major international and regional issues.

