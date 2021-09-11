How BRICS cooperation strengthens multilateralism

BEIJING, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of the BRICS countries reaffirmed on Thursday their commitment to multilateralism as the world grapples with a raging pandemic and tortuous global economic recovery.

Since the inception of BRICS, the organization has forged a "BRICS model" for multilateralism with extensive and in-depth cooperation, which shows the world a "BRICS path" towards building a community with a shared future for mankind.

To overcome the compounding challenges facing the global community, it is key to uphold true multilateralism. The BRICS countries can do more to boost multilateralism by setting an example of stronger pragmatic cooperation.

China has all along been determined to promote quality BRICS cooperation. Four years ago, the BRICS Xiamen Summit saw the start of the second "Golden Decade" of BRICS cooperation. Over the past few years, China has made unremitting efforts to strengthen the unity among BRICS countries and actively expand the "BRICS Plus" cooperation model, among other things.

The international community has also witnessed China's steadfast actions in working with the rest of the world to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, China has provided more than 1 billion doses of finished and bulk vaccines to over 100 countries and international organizations, and will strive to provide a total of 2 billion doses by the end of this year.

In order to enhance global vaccine cooperation and realize the equitable access of vaccines for all, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced at Thursday's virtual summit that on top of the 100 million U.S. dollars donated to COVAX, China will donate an additional 100 million doses of vaccines to fellow developing countries by the end of the year.

The BRICS countries have also achieved substantial progress in their economic cooperation. The BRICS Partnership on New Industrial Revolution Innovation Center has been officially launched in Xiamen. The center has hosted talent training, think tank seminars and industrial innovation competitions, and will hold a forum on the development of industrial Internet and digital manufacturing next year.

At the people-to-people level, China this year hosted the BRICS Women Innovation Contest. In the future, China also plans to hold the BRICS governance seminar and people-to-people exchange forums, and open an online training course for media outlets from the five member countries.

Calling BRICS cooperation "a fine example of multilateralism," B.R. Deepak, professor and sinologist at New Delhi-based Jawaharlal Nehru University, said it is also "an antidote to unilateralism, de-globalization and anti-globalism."

Looking ahead, with strong conviction and solidarity, the "BRICS model" of multilateral cooperation will shine brighter and make even greater contributions to the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

