Xi's remarks on global anti-terrorism cooperation

BEIJING, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- Though a global war on terror has been going on for the past two decades since the 9/11 terrorist attacks, terrorism is still looming large in today's world.

In the face of this common enemy of mankind, Chinese President Xi Jinping has on various occasions called for strengthening global counter-terrorism cooperation and safeguarding global peace and security.

The following are some highlights of his remarks in this regard.

Aug. 27-28, 2021

When addressing the central conference on ethnic affairs, Xi said ethnic separatism and religious extremism should be continuously eliminated, and international anti-terrorism cooperation needs to be strengthened.

July 6, 2021

Addressing the CPC and World Political Parties Summit via video link in Beijing, Xi called on political parties to shoulder their responsibility for the pursuit of people's wellbeing and progress of mankind, strengthening cooperation to tackle global risks and challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic, terrorism, and climate change.

"In the face of terrorism and other common enemies of mankind, we need to pursue security and stability through cooperation so as to tighten the security fences together," Xi said.

Xi said the Communist Party of China (CPC) will actively improve global governance to make new contributions to humanity's joint response to common challenges.

Nov. 12, 2020

Xi delivered a speech via video at the third Paris Peace Forum, stressing that peace and development are the theme of the times, as well as the unstoppable trend of history.

"We need to uphold multilateralism, oppose unilateralism, hegemony and power politics, and reject all forms of terrorism and acts of extreme violence," Xi said, stressing joint efforts to safeguard equity, justice, peace and security in the world.

China follows an independent foreign policy of peace and is committed to the path of peaceful development, Xi noted.

Xi called on all countries to uphold international law and the basic norms governing international relations, determine their position on the merits of each matter, and rise above ideological bias and confrontation.

China is willing to step up communication and coordination with France and other countries and play a positive part in efforts to secure political settlement of international and regional issues and uphold world peace and stability, he said.

June 15, 2019

Addressing the fifth summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Xi said building a safe and stable Asia is a common goal of regional countries.

Xi called for dialogue rather than confrontation, and partnership instead of alliance among CICA members.

To properly address various traditional and non-traditional security problems, Asian countries should stand firm in cracking down on terrorism of all forms, take all kinds of effective precaution measures and extinguish extremism from its roots, Xi said, urging CICA members to explore a regional security structure with Asian features to realize collective security and common security for Asia.

May 21, 2014

In his keynote speech at the fourth summit of the CICA, Xi pledged "zero tolerance" for terrorism, separatism and extremism and called for a common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security strategy for Asia.

"We need to innovate in our security concept, establish a new regional security cooperation architecture, and jointly build a shared, win-win road for Asian security," Xi said.

Xi stressed the importance of safeguarding the comprehensive security of the region, which means upholding security in both traditional and non-traditional fields.

"We should strengthen international and regional cooperation, and step up the fight against the 'three forces,' in order to bring a life of happiness and tranquility to the people of this region," Xi said.

