Xi inspects northwestern Chinese county of Suide

Xinhua) 08:23, September 15, 2021

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, conducts field research on local efforts in advancing rural vitalization on all fronts while visiting a village in Suide, a county under the city of Yulin in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Sept. 14, 2021. Xi on Tuesday inspected Suide County. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

XI'AN, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Tuesday inspected Suide, a county under the city of Yulin in northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

Xi visited a revolutionary site -- the premises of the former prefectural Party committee of Suide, a middle school, an exhibition hall for local intangible cultural heritage and a village.

He conducted field research on local efforts in carrying forward the Party's glorious traditions and fine style of work, promoting all-round development and healthy growth of students, enhancing the protection and inheritance of traditional culture, and advancing rural vitalization on all fronts. Enditem

