Xi extends condolences over passing of former Portuguese President Sampaio

Xinhua) 16:35, September 13, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday sent a message of condolence to Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa over the passing of former Portuguese President Jorge Sampaio.

