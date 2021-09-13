President Xi Jinping's encouraging words for young students

(People's Daily App) 11:10, September 13, 2021

The growth and development of young students always weigh on President Xi Jinping's mind. He has visited many universities and had sincere conversations with young students, encouraging them to study hard and achieve well-rounded development. For students, Xi is a wise mentor and lifelong friend.

As the new semester begins, let's review Xi's encouraging words for young students.

