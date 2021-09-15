Xi stresses high-quality development of Shaanxi Province

Xinhua) 15:06, September 15, 2021

YULIN, Shaanxi, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for freeing the mind, carrying out reform and innovation, and making persistent efforts to usher in a new chapter of high-quality development in northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks during a two-day inspection tour of Yulin City in Shaanxi starting Monday.

Xi urged fulfilling various tasks in COVID-19 prevention and control and economic and social development, coordinating development and security in a better way.

He also emphasized the need to better serve and integrate into the new development paradigm.

