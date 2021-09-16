Home>>
Xi stresses all-round development of middle school students
(People's Daily App) 09:03, September 16, 2021
Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized better education to ensure all-round development of Chinese youths, calling on the young people to become the backbone of the nation.
Xi made the remarks on Tuesday while visiting a middle school in Suide, a county in Yulin City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, during his inspection tour in the province.
(Video source: CCTV+)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.