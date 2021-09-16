Xi stresses all-round development of middle school students

(People's Daily App) 09:03, September 16, 2021

Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized better education to ensure all-round development of Chinese youths, calling on the young people to become the backbone of the nation.

Xi made the remarks on Tuesday while visiting a middle school in Suide, a county in Yulin City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, during his inspection tour in the province.

(Video source: CCTV+)

