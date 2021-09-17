Home>>
SCO makes explorations for building new type of int'l relations, community with shared future: Xi
(Xinhua) 16:12, September 17, 2021
BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has made important explorations in both theories and practice for building a new type of international relations and a community with a shared future for humanity, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday.
Xi made the remarks in Beijing while addressing the 21st meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO via video link.
