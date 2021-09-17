Xi stresses building closer SCO community with shared future

Xinhua) 16:12, September 17, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday stressed building a closer community with a shared future for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and making greater contributions to the lasting peace and common prosperity of the world.

Xi made the remarks while addressing the 21st meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO via video link.

