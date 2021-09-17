Xi: China to help countries in need improve capacity-building, people's livelihood

Xinhua) 16:18, September 17, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday said China will help countries in need strengthen capacity-building and improve people's livelihood.

Xi made the remarks while addressing the 21st meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization via video link.

