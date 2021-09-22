Full text of Xi's statement at the General Debate of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly

Xinhua) 08:09, September 22, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday made a statement at the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly via video.

Please see the attachment for the full text of the statement.

Full text of Xi's statement at the General Debate of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)