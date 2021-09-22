Home>>
Full text of Xi's statement at the General Debate of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly
(Xinhua) 08:09, September 22, 2021
BEIJING, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday made a statement at the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly via video.
Please see the attachment for the full text of the statement.
