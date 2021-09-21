Xi's vision on building community of shared future between China, LatAm

BEIJING, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has laid out a vision of jointly building a community of shared future between China and Latin America.

The following are some highlights of his remarks in this regard.

September, 2021

-- Having stood the test of changing international landscape, China-Latin America relations have entered a new era featuring equality, mutual benefit, innovation, openness and tangible benefits for the people.

-- China is willing to work with Latin American and Caribbean countries to overcome difficulties together and jointly create opportunities to build a community of shared future between China and Latin America.

-- China will continue to provide support to Latin American and Caribbean countries to the best of its capability, and help the regional countries overcome the pandemic at an early date and resume economic and social development.

-- China attaches great importance to developing relations with the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), and supports CELAC in coordinating regional countries to carry out cooperation and cope with challenges.

November, 2019

-- China will pursue closer cooperation with Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) in various areas and build a China-LAC community with a shared future and common progress.

January, 2018

-- China and LAC countries need to draw a new blueprint for our joint effort under the Belt and Road Initiative and open a path of cooperation across the Pacific Ocean that will better connect the richly endowed lands of China and Latin America and usher in a new era of China-LAC relations.

November, 2016

-- With one fifth of the world's total area and nearly one third of the world's population, China and Latin America and the Caribbean are crucial forces for world peace and stability.

-- China will increase sharing of governance experience and improve planning and coordination of macro policies with Latin American and Caribbean states to better synergize our development plans and strategies.

