China to make due contribution to humanity's ultimate victory over pandemic: Xi

Xinhua) 10:06, September 18, 2021

Boxes containing Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines donated by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China are seen at Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Aug. 28, 2021. (Ministry of Defense of Sri Lanka/Handout via Xinhua)

BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- China will make its due contribution to humanity's ultimate victory over the COVID-19 pandemic, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday.

Xi made the remarks via video link in Beijing while addressing the 21st meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

China has provided close to 1.2 billion doses of finished and bulk vaccines to over 100 countries and international organizations, thus becoming the biggest vaccine provider in the world, Xi said.

China will step up efforts to provide a total of 2 billion doses to other countries in the course of this year, according to Xi.

"We will deepen anti-COVID cooperation with other developing countries, make good use of China's donation of 100 million U.S. dollars to COVAX, and make our due contribution to humanity's ultimate victory over the virus," Xi said.

